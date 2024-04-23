Advertisement

PepsiCo announced a "high single-digit growth" in beverage unit volume and "double-digit growth" in its convenient food business in the Indian market during the first quarter of 2024.

According to a global earnings statement from the food and beverages giant, PepsiCo's net revenue in the Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) division, which includes the Indian market, increased by 2 per cent to $1.04 billion.

This growth reflects organic volume growth and effective net pricing, partially offsetting the impact of unfavourable foreign exchange, the company stated.

In AMESA, PepsiCo's beverage unit volume grew by 2 per cent, primarily driven by mid-single-digit growth in the Middle East and high single-digit growth in India.

However, PepsiCo's operating profit in AMESA declined by 10 per cent in the first quarter due to certain operating cost increases. This includes a 17 percentage-point impact of higher commodity costs, mainly packaging materials, sweeteners, and potatoes, and a 7-percentage-point impact of adjustments related to the sale of a non-strategic brand last year.

The company also reported gaining savoury snack share in China and India year-to-date.

Overall, PepsiCo's net revenue in the first quarter increased by 2.26 per cent to $18.25 billion, driven by notable volume improvements in its international business, strong organic revenue growth, and core operating profit growth.

Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta noted, "During the first quarter, our businesses remained agile and performed well, with a strong performance from our international business." He highlighted a sequential improvement in volume trends and year-over-year growth in net revenue, operating profit margin, and EPS, despite challenges such as certain product recalls at Quaker Foods North America.

Looking ahead, PepsiCo reiterated its guidance for 2024, expecting "at least a 4 per cent increase in organic revenue."

(With PTI inputs)

