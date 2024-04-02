Advertisement

PepsiCo India investment: PepsiCo India on Tuesday announced its plans to invest Rs 1,266 crore in establishing a flavour manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The facility, spanning 22 acres, is positioned as a key element in PepsiCo's expansion strategy, aimed at amplifying beverage production within the country, fostering job creation, and contributing positively to the local economy, as the company said in a statement.

The construction of the facility is scheduled to commence in 2024, with operations expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

"With support from the government of Madhya Pradesh, we aim to strengthen our footprint while driving impactful progress in enhancing the socio-economic landscape of the region," PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said.

George Kovoor, Senior Vice President of Beverages at PepsiCo India, said the new plant would mark India's second flavour manufacturing unit. "We aim to ramp up the production of our beverages to meet the rising demand in the country. This strategic investment not only strengthens our dedication to providing the highest quality beverages to our consumers but also reinforces our responsibility to drive sustainable practices across our operations," Kovoor added.

The first flavour manufacturing facility of PepsiCo India is situated in Channo, Punjab.

In alignment with its global sustainability objectives, PepsiCo India said that the new manufacturing facility would operate entirely on renewable energy sources, contributing to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions by an estimated 1.9 metric tonne per day. Furthermore, the plant aims to achieve approximately 90 percent overall water efficiency through zero liquid discharge technology, ensuring responsible water resource management.

(With PTI inputs.)