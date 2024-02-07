Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

Persistent Systems profit jumps 9% to Rs 286 crore in December quarter

Shares for the company settled 0.91% higher at Rs 7933.20 per share when the market closed today, January 20.

Gauri Joshi
Persistent Systems
Persistent Systems | Image:Persistent Systems
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Persistent Systems Q3 results: Pune-based IT services company Persistent Systems has posted a 9 per cent jump in profit at Rs 286 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 263 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24).

The IT company's revenue surged 3.6 per cent to Rs 2,498.2 crore, from Rs 2,411.6 crore in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

The company’s EBIT, also known as operational profit, jumped 9.8 per cent to Rs 363.1 crore as against Rs 330.8 crore in the previous quarter.

EBIT margin soared 81 bps to 14.5 per cent, from 13.7 per cent in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.

Advertisement

The Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 32 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each for FY23-24. 

Additionally, the Board recommended a resolution to the shareholders to split the face value of shares from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share.

Sandeep Kalra, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the company said, “We are proud to announce the 15th sequential quarter of growth and a significant milestone of our first-ever quarter of over $300 million in revenue and $500 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) bookings," he said.

The company announced the onboarding of Dhanashree Bhat as the company's Chief Operating Officer, while Barath Narayanan was appointed as the Global BFSI and Europe Geo Head.

The market capitalisation of the IT services company is Rs 61,026 crore, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Advertisement

Shares for the company settled 0.91 per cent higher at Rs 7,933.20 per share when the market closed today, January 20.

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement