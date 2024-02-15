English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Pfizer to pay $93 million in antitrust settlement over Lipitor generic delay

While the case against Ranbaxy will proceed, the proposed settlement, subject to judicial approval, marks the culmination of over a decade of legal battles.

Business Desk
Pfizer
Pfizer | Image:Pixabay
Pfizer antitrust settlement: Pfizer has reached a $93 million settlement to resolve antitrust claims brought by wholesale drug distributors, alleging collusion with India's Ranbaxy Laboratories to postpone the sale of cheaper, generic versions of the cholesterol drug Lipitor.

Attorneys representing Lipitor purchasers, including Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc and Puerto Rico's Drogueria Betances LLC, revealed the agreement in a filing on Wednesday in US court in Trenton, New Jersey.

While the case against Ranbaxy will proceed, the proposed settlement, subject to judicial approval, marks the culmination of over a decade of legal battles. 

Pfizer, however, did not concede any wrongdoing.

In response to the settlement, Pfizer issued a statement dismissing the allegations as "factually and legally without merit," affirming that the agreement represents a fair and reasonable resolution to the litigation.

Sun Pharma, which acquired Ranbaxy in 2014, has yet to comment on the matter.

Introduced in 1997, Lipitor generated over $130 billion in sales during its initial 14 years on the market. 

Distributors accused Pfizer of fraudulent attempts to extend its patent rights over Lipitor, alleging payments to Ranbaxy to delay the introduction of a generic version and involvement in baseless litigation with Ranbaxy over the drug.

Plaintiffs' lawyers hailed the settlement as providing "immediate economic relief" to class members and averting the risks associated with prolonged litigation, potential appeals, and uncertain recovery. They anticipate seeking approximately $31 million in legal fees from the settlement fund.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 15th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

