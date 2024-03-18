Advertisement

P&G India MD appointment: P&G India has appointed Kumar Venkatasubramanian as the new managing director (MD), effective May 1, 2024. Kumar, who previously spearheaded sales functions for P&G India and served as CEO of P&G Australia, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth to his new role.

The announcement comes as current MD LV Vaidyanathan will step down after 28 years of service to pursue personal interests. Under Vaidyanathan's leadership, P&G India has seen sustained growth and success, driven by integrated growth strategies focusing on product performance, brand superiority, value, productivity, and organisational efficiency, the company said in a press release.

During Vaidyanathan's tenure, P&G India witnessed numerous innovations that not only expanded the business but also created new categories, such as Whisper Nights, Ariel, and Tide Liquids. Furthermore, Vaidyanathan stressed on constructive disruption, harnessing digital transformation to enhance consumer and customer experiences. Initiatives leveraging analytics and AI/ML tools resulted in 35 per cent faster speed to market and customised assortments tailored to individual store needs, P&G India said.

In addition to driving business growth, Vaidyanathan prioritised initiatives promoting equality, inclusion, community impact, and sustainability. P&G India introduced various inclusive policies under his leadership, reinforcing the company's commitment to fostering a diverse and equitable workplace while making positive contributions to society and the environment.

The appointment of Kumar Venkatasubramanian marks an exciting new chapter for P&G India, as the company continues its mission of delivering superior products and driving sustainable growth in the region. With a strong foundation laid by LV Vaidyanathan, the incoming MD inherits a legacy of excellence and innovation, set to lead P&G India into a promising future, the company added.

