Two pilots' groupings on Thursday said the issues raised by Vistara pilots are not restricted to the airline, but indicate systemic issues across the aviation entities in the Tata Group.



The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPI) and the Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) urged the Tata group for a constructive dialogue with the pilot community in a detailed letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.



The four airline ventures of the Tata Group include Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India), and Vistara.



While the ICPI represents pilots operating the single aisle aircraft, IPG represents Air India pilots operating the airlines' wide-body fleet.



There have been recent cancellations of over 100 Vistara flights due to pilots going on a mass sick leave in protest of pay revision and other issues.



"The pilots of Vistara have been steadfast in their advocacy for fixed 70 hours compensation, improved working conditions, and stable roster,” the letter said.



The pilot demands are not only reasonable but also reflective of broader challenges within the Tata Group airlines "after thorough assessment and consultation.”



The unions said that Vistara pilots’ concerns are not isolated incidents, but rather underline systemic issues across various Tata Group aviation entities.

"The issues of 70 hours fixed remuneration, approval of leaves, adequate rest periods, unstable roster, stretching pilots to max flight duty, botched roster practices and an unsupportive work environment are consistently echoed by pilots across different Tata Group airlines," they claimed.



The unions sought the Tata Group leadership to engage in constructive dialogue with the pilot community, taking proactive measures to address their legitimate grievances.



"By addressing the concerns raised by the Vistara pilots, Tata Group can demonstrate its commitment to fostering a culture of fairness, transparency and employee welfare across all its aviation ventures, which is missing at the moment," the letter said.

Vistara continued to cancel flights on April 4, a day after the airline’s CEO Vinod Kannan apologised to pilots about the issues.



Even as the Tata Group worked to address pilot issues, fares spiked in some routes due to cancellations, sources and travel industry executives said.



The airline saw cancellations of around 20 flights even as Kannan had assured the pilots of taking steps to resolve the issues on the previous day.



About 26 flights were cancelled on April 3, indicating the number of flight cancellations was lower today but still in double digits, as per the sources.



Vistara is to operate over 300 flights daily in the ongoing summer schedule, but the recent situation has forced it to scale back operations on a temporary basis.



Aviation regulator DGCA has sought a daily report on flight cancellations and delays from the full-service carrier.

Fares have gone up 10-20 per cent, depending on the routes where flights have been cancelled, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) President Jyoti Mayal said.



She also pointed out that airfares nevertheless have been on the higher side in the last few months compared to the same period last year.



Another travel industry expert marked the rise in airfares to 10-15 per cent.



The Vistara flight cancellations come at a time of capacity issues in the domestic aviation market, especially after Go First pulled off from operations in 2023 amid rising air traffic.



(With PTI Inputs)