Advertisement

Piramal’s new investment: Piramal Group announced an investment of Rs 110 crore in Biodeal Pharmaceuticals on Monday. The infusion of the investments will be facilitated through convertible instruments from Piramal Alternatives' Performing Credit Fund.

According to an official statement, Biodeal Pharmaceuticals, a contract development and manufacturing company, will allocate the funds towards improving its infrastructure, and technological capabilities, and establishing a state-of-the-art nutraceuticals manufacturing facility.

Advertisement

Known as a leading manufacturer of nasal sprays, Biodeal serves a diverse clientele. Kalpesh Kikani, CEO of Piramal Alternatives, underlined the robust market potential within the nasal sprays segment. He shared that Biodeal's esteemed position in contract manufacturing and its steadfast adherence to global regulatory standards as the main reasons behind this investment opportunity.

Anurag Kumar, Managing Director of Biodeal Pharmaceuticals, expressed confidence that the capital infusion would propel the company's growth ambitions. He outlined plans to triple production capacity, expedite the establishment of a new facility compliant with United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) standards within the next 12-15 months, and broaden market penetration.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)