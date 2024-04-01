Advertisement

PLI scheme: Government data reveals that Production-linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 sectors have amassed investments exceeding Rs 1.06 lakh crore by December 2023. The pharmaceutical and solar modules sectors alone account for nearly half of this total investment.

While some sectors witnessed robust investment, others such as IT hardware, auto, auto components, textiles, and ACC battery storage showed tepid responses to the schemes until December last year.

Initiated in 2021, the PLI schemes span 14 sectors including telecommunications, white goods, textiles, medical devices manufacturing, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell batteries, drones, and pharmaceuticals, with a total outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Pharmaceuticals and drugs sector attracted Rs 25,813 crore till December, surpassing the expected investments of Rs 17,275 crore. Major beneficiaries in this sector include Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Biocon, and Wockhardt Ltd.

In the high-efficiency solar PV modules sector, total investment reached Rs 22,904 crore against the expected Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Notable beneficiaries here include Shirdi Sai Electricals, Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, Adani Infrastructure, and Tata Power Solar.

Other sectors receiving healthy investments till December included bulk drugs, medical devices, food processing, and telecom.

However, certain sectors like IT hardware, auto and auto components, textiles, and ACC battery storage witnessed lower investments compared to expectations.

The government is contemplating revisions to the scheme for underperforming sectors, according to an official source.

Under the scheme, Rs 4,415 crore has been disbursed across eight sectors, including electronics and pharmaceuticals, till October this fiscal year. Disbursements totaled Rs 1,515 crore in FY24 till October, compared to Rs 2,900 crore in 2022-23 when payments under the scheme commenced.

The PLI schemes aim to attract investments, promote cutting-edge technology adoption, enhance efficiency, achieve economies of scale in manufacturing, and enhance global competitiveness of Indian companies and manufacturers.

(With PTI inputs.)