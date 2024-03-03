Advertisement

Krishna Godavari Deepwater Project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremoniously launched the tanker 'Swarna Sindhu', marking the first voyage of crude oil from ONGC's newly inaugurated Krishna Godavari deepwater project. The initiative, undertaken in Begusarai, Bihar, marks a significant stride in India's oil and gas sector, with ONGC projecting a 7 per cent increase in national production at its peak.

The KG block KG-DWN-98/2, situated off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, commenced oil production in January, using a Floating Production and Storage Offloading (FPSO) mechanism. Presently yielding approximately 12,000-12,500 barrels of oil per day, the FPSO, operated by Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Private Limited (SP Energy), efficiently manages storage and offloading operations.

Shapoorji Pallonji's FPSO Armada Sterling V, touted as the largest floating installation in the Indian subcontinent, played a pivotal role in the project's success. With a processing capacity exceeding 50,000 barrels of oil per day and 3 million standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) of gas, alongside a storage capacity of 700,000 barrels, the FPSO stands as a testament to India's growing prominence on the global stage.

In a separate development, PM Modi inaugurated ONGC's Mumbai High North Oil Field Redevelopment Phase IV, Heera Redevelopment Phase-III, and phase-II development in Krishna Godavari Nagayalanka NELP Block. These projects, collectively representing an investment of over Rs 41,000 crore, underline India's commitment to using advanced technology for energy production.

The KG-DWN 98/2 Deepwater Oil Field M, characterised by its technological complexity, aims to achieve a peak gas production of about 10 MMSCMD and oil production of 45,000 BOPD (Barrels of Oil per day).

(With PTI Inputs)