Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Holi shoppers to help businesses record over Rs 50,000 crore turnover: CAIT

The anticipated business volume in Delhi stands at Rs 5,000 crore, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Reported by: Business Desk
Holi 2024
Holi 2024 | Image:Unsplash
Holi shopping spree: The fervour around the Holi is driving strong market demand as the festival economy is booming with renewed optimism. The Holi season is witnessing an increase of nearly 50 per cent in business, expected to exceed the turnover of Rs 50,000 crore nationwide. In Delhi alone, the anticipated business volume stands at Rs 5,000 crore, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). 

CAIT reports that the import of Holi-related items in the country is approximately 10 thousand crore rupees, which was negligible this year.

While talking to Republic, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General CAIT said, "This year, traders and consumers have boycotted goods made in China, and only herbal colours, Gulal, water guns, balloons, sandalwood, puja items, clothing, and other items made in India are being sold in abundance. Additionally, there is a huge demand for sweets, dry fruits, gift items, flowers and fruits, clothes, furnishing fabrics, groceries, FMCG products, consumer durables, and various other products in the markets.” 

Large-scale Holi events around Delhi and beyond have ushered in a boon for hospitality establishments, with banquet halls, farmhouses, hotels, and restaurants witnessing a notable uptick in business activity.

Khandelwal underlined that this time, the markets are full of various types of water guns, balloons, and other attractive items. Pressure guns are available from Rs 100 to Rs 350, while tank-shaped water guns are available from Rs 100 to Rs  400. Besides, there is a craze for fancy pipes in the market. Children are liking Spiderman, Chhota Bheem, and similar characters, and there is a high demand for spray Gulal.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:12 IST

