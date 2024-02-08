Proposed merger of Shriram Group's LI Holdings with its life insurance co gets CCI nod

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the amalgamation of Shriram LI Holdings Private Limited with Shriram Life Insurance Company Limited, as per an official release.



The proposed merger involves Shriram LI Holdings Private Limited (SLIH), which is into the investment business, with Shriram Life Insurance Company Limited (SLIC), a life insurance company registered with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).



SLIC is a part of the Shriram Group of Companies, engaged in the business of effecting contracts of insurance upon human life, develop and market a variety of products in life insurance business, unit linked life insurance products and any other activity within the ambit of provisions of Insurance Act, 1938.



Shriram Life Insurance Company is jointly promoted by Shriram Group and South Africa-based financial services firm Sanlam Group.

In November, Shriram Life Insurance registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 70.4 crore in the first half of financial year 2023-24 (H1FY24),which was down 6.3 per cent in contrast to Rs 75.1 crore in the same period a year ago.



The insurance arm of the Shriram Group announced an 88 per cent increase at Rs 860 crore compared to the same period last year, in new business premium for retail and group policies in H1FY24. It sold 142,914 individual policies in the first half of the year, making it the seventh for policies sold among private insurers in the country.



The Shriram Group deals in truck financing, consumer durable financing, stock broking, insurance broking and life insurance among others.