Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Proximal Soilsens selected among Cisco-backed Krishi Mangal program for soil testing innovation

Founded in 2017 by students and professors of IIT Bombay, Proximal Soilsens developed the NutriSens tool for instant soil health analysis.

Agriculture
Agriculture | Image:Pexels
Agritech innovation: Agritech startups support ecosystem Krishi Mangal has selected seven ventures, with Pune-based Proximal Soilsens Technologies among the chosen innovators.

Backed by Cisco and Social Alpha, the program rewarded innovative solutions tailored for farmers' needs.

Founded in 2017 by students and professors of IIT Bombay, Proximal Soilsens is dedicated to developing precision agriculture technologies. Their flagship product, Soilsens Go, features the NutriSens device—a compact, glucometer-like tool providing instant soil health analysis. 

This breakthrough addresses the pressing issue of soil degradation and the overuse of chemical inputs by empowering farmers with timely, accurate insights for better decision-making.

The affordability and efficiency of NutriSens has been beneficial for farmers, who now have access to soil health data and recommendations. 

Harish Krishnan, Managing Director & Chief Policy Officer at Cisco India & SAARC said such innovations drive sustainable growth in the agriculture sector.

The Krishi Mangal program will support Proximal Soilsens to expand its reach across Maharashtra and beyond through partnerships with stakeholders and leveraging technology for the benefit of farmers.

As part of the push provided by Krishi Mangal, the company will also create awareness for over 8,000 farmers and sell their services to more than 3,500 farmers over the year for improved soil health and sustainable consumption of chemical inputs. 

The company has also partnered with renowned universities to validate and strengthen the technology and scale operation with organisations in multiple countries like Mozambique, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Australia, China, United States of America and Azerbaijan.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

