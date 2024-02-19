Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Punjab National Bank partners with IREDA to boost renewable energy lending

Under the agreement, PNB and IREDA will extend financial support to companies dedicated to advancing ESG principles in the country.

Business Desk
Punjab National Bank
Punjab National Bank | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation's leading public sector bank, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), the country's premier renewable energy agency.

Under the agreement, PNB and IREDA will join forces to extend financial support to companies dedicated to advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in the country. Stressing on sustainability and green energy as paramount concerns on a global scale, both institutions pledge to prioritise lending to entities actively engaged in promoting sustainability and green energy initiatives.

Advertisement

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both PNB and IREDA, underscoring the significance of the partnership. Representing PNB were Atul Kumar Goel (MD & CEO), Rajeeva (CGM - Corporate Credit), Mohit Dhawan (General Manager - Corporate Credit), and Gaurav Gupta (General Manager, Extra Large Corporate Branch, New Delhi). From IREDA, Pradeep Kumar Das (CMD), B K Mohanty (Director - Finance), and Ramesh Chandra Sharma (GM - Finance) were present during the signing ceremony.

Executives from both organisations expressed optimism about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to unlock new avenues for lending in India's renewable energy sector. They affirmed their unwavering commitment to actively contribute to the country's sustainable development goals through concerted efforts and cooperation.

Advertisement

The partnership between PNB and IREDA signifies a significant milestone in advancing renewable energy financing initiatives in India.

Following this development shares of IREDA rose 0.17 per cent to close at Rs 178.30 and Punjab National Bank ended 1.3 per cent lower at Rs 128.45.
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

13 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

17 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

20 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

22 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

29 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram Cops Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances, Fire Trucks

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns Emotional As He Recalls The Day His Dad Died

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. If Aadhaar Becomes Inactive, Will Issue New: WB CM's Act of Defiance

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Remodelled Kawasaki Ninja 500 first look before India launch

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo