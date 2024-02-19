Advertisement

Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation's leading public sector bank, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), the country's premier renewable energy agency.

Under the agreement, PNB and IREDA will join forces to extend financial support to companies dedicated to advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in the country. Stressing on sustainability and green energy as paramount concerns on a global scale, both institutions pledge to prioritise lending to entities actively engaged in promoting sustainability and green energy initiatives.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both PNB and IREDA, underscoring the significance of the partnership. Representing PNB were Atul Kumar Goel (MD & CEO), Rajeeva (CGM - Corporate Credit), Mohit Dhawan (General Manager - Corporate Credit), and Gaurav Gupta (General Manager, Extra Large Corporate Branch, New Delhi). From IREDA, Pradeep Kumar Das (CMD), B K Mohanty (Director - Finance), and Ramesh Chandra Sharma (GM - Finance) were present during the signing ceremony.

Executives from both organisations expressed optimism about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to unlock new avenues for lending in India's renewable energy sector. They affirmed their unwavering commitment to actively contribute to the country's sustainable development goals through concerted efforts and cooperation.

The partnership between PNB and IREDA signifies a significant milestone in advancing renewable energy financing initiatives in India.

Following this development shares of IREDA rose 0.17 per cent to close at Rs 178.30 and Punjab National Bank ended 1.3 per cent lower at Rs 128.45.

