Ram Mandir consecration: The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has sparked enthusiastic participation from corporate entities, showcasing diverse initiatives to mark the historic occasion. Companies are actively engaging in contributions, marketing campaigns, and live screenings of the event.

PVR INOX, leading multiplex operators, has announced plans to live screen the Ram Mandir inauguration on 160 cinema screens across 70-plus cities, providing a unique cinematic experience for devotees. Dabur India, a prominent homegrown brand, commits to donating a portion of profits generated from January 17 to January 31 to Shree Janmabhumi Teertha Kshetra.

"The Ram Mandir consecration is undoubtedly one of the most momentous occasions in our history. To mark this occasion, Dabur, as a home-grown Indian brand, has committed to donate a portion of the profits generated from the sale of our products from January 17 till January 31 to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra," said Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra.

Image credit: Republic

Adani Wilmar, the FMCG giant, is set to distribute jalebis and organise a grand-scale bhog event, complemented by on-ground marketing activities to engage devotees. ITC's Agarbatti brand, Mangaldeep, has donated dhoop for six months and provided essential infrastructure at key locations in Ayodhya.

"The consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a momentous occasion for every Indian. In keeping with Fortune’s brand sentiment, we are proud to be a part of this celebration, as this historical event is akin to a festival that celebrates the essence of being Indian," said Adani Wilmar MD & CEO Anghsu Mallick.

Havells and RAK Ceramics have played pivotal roles in the lighting and infrastructure projects at the Shri Ram Mandir. Havells, in particular, expressed pride in supplying and installing lighting products for the temple, marking a significant milestone.

Uber has also joined the fervour by initiating operations in Ayodhya, starting with EV Autos and expanding to UberGo and Intercity Uber Rides.

(With PTI inputs)