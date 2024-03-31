×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Qualified Institutional Placement fundraising touches Rs 78,000 crore in FY24

The 2024-25 fiscal is anticipated to be very strong as companies will continue to gather capital for capex after election results.

Reported by: Business Desk
कंपनियों ने इस साल क्यूआईपी से जुटाए 50,200 करोड़ रुपये
Companies raised Rs 50,200 crore from QIP this year | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

QIP Investments: Propelled by refined market sentiments and strong underlying demand, issuing shares or units by fundraising to institutional investors rose to Rs 78,000 crore in 2023-24, marking over a seven-fold surge year-on-year.

The 2024-25 fiscal is anticipated to be very robust as companies will continue to gather investment for capex after election results come out.

Advertisement

''In an unprecedented era of economic development aided by pro-business reforms and macroeconomic stability, India is set to become the third largest economy globally by 2027 and will continue to see strong flows.”

''In this backdrop, we expect FY25 to be also a very strong year from a primary capital perspective as companies will continue to look to raise capital for capex post-election results,'' according to Neha Agarwal, MD & Head of Equity Capital Markets at JM Financial Ltd.

Advertisement

Financial companies raise funds through qualified institutional placement (QIP) in order to reach the buffer for their surplus capital needs, for supporting their growth plans and boost their business.

QIP is one of the fastest means to raise funds from institutional investors. It is formed for listed firms and investment trusts, which permit them to gather funds speedily from institutional investors without the requirement of submitting any pre-issue filings to market regulators.

Advertisement

Prime Database suggests fundraising through the QIP route touched Rs 78,089 crore in 2023-24, which was way higher than Rs 10,235 crore wiped in the previous financial year.

This consisted of fund mobilisation by REITs and infrastructure investment trusts (InVITs) through the QIP mode.

Before that, Rs 28,532 crore was collected through the QIP route in 2021-22 and an all-time high of Rs 81,731 crore in 2020-21.

Advertisement

Of the Rs 78,089 crore mobilised in FY24, a total of 55 companies raised Rs 68,933 crore through the route, with the remaining Rs 9,156 crore was tidied up by one REIT and two InvITs.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust collected Rs 2,305 crore through QIP, while National Highways Infra Trust resolved Rs 6,181 crore and Grid Trust garnered Rs 669 crore through the route.

Advertisement

Market experts pinned the actual reason for the rise in QIP fundraising to sentiments in the market and investors that have an instrumental role in their success.

''With improved market sentiments and strong underlying demand, companies looked to raise capital to seize growth opportunities,'' JM Financial's Agarwal said.

Advertisement

Akshay Tiwari, Fundamental Analyst at Religare Broking, said the Indian stock market continued to rally, wherein the benchmark indices Nifty 50 rose by 32 per cent during FY24. Rise in the capital growth market was on the back of domestic inflows of funds, which led to street optimism.

The rising growth in the indices meant that several companies got re-rated with respect to their valuation. This gave a chance to companies to raise money at a greater valuation and use the funds to propel future growth, he added.

Advertisement

QIPs were governed by banking and financial services companies, accounting for 58 per cent (Rs 40,020 crore) of the overall amount.

With the interest of investors coming back to the PSU sector in FY24, several public sector banks garnered funds through QIP. 

These state-owned banks attested for 27 per cent of the total amount.

Advertisement

The capital raised by REIT and InvITs was another key theme in 2023-24 which contributed 13 per cent of the fundraising.

The largest fundraising through this route was from Bajaj Finance, which raised Rs 8,800 crore, accounting for 13 per cent of the total QIP amount. 

Other notable contributors for the fundraising spree included Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Aditya Birla Capital and Bank of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Listed companies that required funds either to reach their capex requirements or to be in line with Sebi's 25 per cent minimum public shareholding norms generally opt to raise funds through the QIP route.

Additionally, when aligned with rights issues or follow-on public offers (FPOs), the QIP route takes lower time and has lesser norms for compliance.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mayank Yadav

Who is Mayank Yadav?

a few seconds ago
Swami Prasad Maurya Floats New Party

Maurya to Go Solo

a minute ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Day Out

2 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

MCA on Hardik Pandya

2 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal's Easter Day

7 minutes ago
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024

Bihar Board 10th Result

7 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
How To Combat Dehydration

Combatting Dehydration

10 minutes ago
Incompatible Zodiac Signs

Incompatible Zodiac Signs

12 minutes ago
LSG Bowler Mayank Yadav Clocked Fastest Ball of The IPL 2024 Season

Mayank steals limelight

13 minutes ago
Low-waist jeans

Styling Low-waist Outfits

15 minutes ago
conflict in ukraine

'Russia Fired Missiles'

15 minutes ago
Maidaan New Poster

Boney Kapoor On BO Clash

25 minutes ago
BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

28 minutes ago
congress

LS polls

30 minutes ago
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nickyanka Jet Off To USA

30 minutes ago
Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Haarsh Buys New Car

32 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Tillu Square BO Day 2

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries12 hours ago

  2. Video of Woman Lying on Airport Luggage Conveyor Belt Receives Backlash

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Kamal Haasan Mourns 'Brother' Daniel Balaji's Death: Agony Of Young...

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Cong Leader Shravan Singh Rathore Joins BJP Ahead of LS Polls

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo