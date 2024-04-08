×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Rahul Gandhi promises wealth distribution survey if voted to power

According to Rahul Gandhi, if voted to power, the Congress party will re-align the country’s economic policy and introduce the ‘Nav Sankalp Economic Policy'.

Reported by: Business Desk
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
RaGa’s Nav Sankalp Economic Policy: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in one of his recent public rallies in Hyderabad, has promised the masses that Congress will conduct a financial survey to distribute the wealth equally among the people of the nation. 

After releasing the Congress Manifesto, Rahul Gandhi in his speech said, “First, we will conduct a caste census to know the exact population and status of backward castes, SCs, STs, minorities and other castes. After that, the financial and institutional survey will begin. Subsequently, we will take up the historic assignment to distribute the wealth of India, jobs and other welfare schemes to these sections based on their population,"

According to the Congress leader, if voted to power, the party will re-align the country’s economic policy and introduce the ‘Nav Sankalp Economic Policy,’ centred around creating more jobs and better representation of the people from all spectrums of society. 

Gandhi said, "After 33 years, the time is ripe for a re-set of economic policy. We need a Nav Sankalp Economic Policy. The cornerstone of the Nav Sankalp Economic Policy will be jobs. To create jobs, India must become a producing economy. We must produce goods and services for ourselves and for the world. There is a huge opportunity for India to emerge as the world's biggest producer."

The Congress party released its manifesto on Friday, underlining its commitment to the five 'pillars of justice'. The manifesto prioritises initiatives such as conducting a caste census and implementing measures to improve the representation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) across the nation.

Telangana, comprising 17 Lok Sabha seats, is scheduled to conduct its elections in a single phase on May 13. Vote counting is set to take place on June 4.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

