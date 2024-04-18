Advertisement

Nestle India clarifies: Nestle India on Thursday said that it has reduced the added sugar content in its baby food products in the country by more than 30 per cent over the past five years. This comes in response to reports suggesting that Nestle sold products with higher sugar levels in less developed regions, including South Asia, Africa, and Latin America, compared to its markets in Europe.

A spokesperson for the company stated, “Reducing added sugars is a key focus for Nestle India. Over the last five years, we have already achieved reductions of up to 30 per cent across various product variants.”

"We regularly review our portfolio and continue to innovate and reformulate our products to further reduce the level of added sugars, without compromising on nutrition, quality, safety, and taste," added Nestle.

Nestle India assured consumers that its infant cereal products are formulated to meet essential nutritional requirements for early childhood, including protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and iron. The company reiterated its dedication to product quality and nutritional standards, leveraging its global research and development network for continuous improvement.

Regarding compliance, the spokesperson said, "We will never compromise on that. We also ensure that our products manufactured in India are in full and strict compliance with CODEX standards (a commission established by WHO and FAO) and local specifications (as required) pertaining to the requirements of all nutrients including added sugars."

The report by the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) highlighted variations in sugar content among Nestle's baby products sold in different countries.

For instance, while Cerelac products for six-month-old babies in the UK and Germany contain no added sugars, similar products in India were found to have an average of 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving.

(With PTI inputs)