Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Reliance and Walt Disney finalise deal to merge media operations: Report

Reliance had previously assessed Disney's India assets, encompassing Disney+ Hotstar streaming service and Star India.

Business Desk
Reliance-Disney India operations merger
Reliance-Disney India operations merger | Image:Disney, Reliance
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Reliance and Disney deal: Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, and Walt Disney Co have reportedly sealed a deal to merge their media operations, Viacom18 and Star, in India. Under the agreement, Reliance is set to possess a minimum of 61 per cent stake in the combined entity, with Disney retaining the remaining share.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, the formal announcement of the merger is anticipated to occur this week. The distribution of ownership between the entities could potentially be subject to adjustments, contingent upon the inclusion of Disney's additional local assets at the deal's closure. Moreover, Reliance is exploring the possibility of acquiring Disney's minority stake in Tata Play, a broadcast service provider.

Advertisement

This development follows a previous report by the Wall Street Journal, which indicated that Disney had consented to divest 60 per cent of its Indian operations to Viacom18, valuing the transaction at $3.9 billion.

Reliance had previously assessed Disney's India assets, encompassing Disney+ Hotstar streaming service and Star India, at a valuation ranging from $7 billion to $8 billion last year.

Advertisement

In 2022, Reliance secured the streaming rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL), outbidding Disney, and also struck a multi-year agreement in April to broadcast HBO shows from Warner Bro Discovery Inc.

The Reliance-Disney merger occurred amidst the backdrop of a failed merger between Sony Group and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which collapsed due to disagreements over the leadership of the combined entity.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

11 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

11 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

19 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Ronit Says He ‘Almost Killed’ Food Delivery Rider For Traffic Violations

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. प्यार मुझसे करते हो लेकिन...केजरीवाल को दिल्ली वालों पर नहीं भरोसा!

    12 minutes ago

  4. Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Viral Video: Girl Creating Instagram Dance Reel Next To Railway Tracks

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo