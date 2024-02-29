Advertisement

RCPL Elephant House collaboration: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), has announced a partnership with Sri Lanka-based beverage maker Elephant House. This collaboration aims to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell Elephant House beverages across India, expanding RCPL's beverage portfolio, which includes renowned brands such as Campa, Sosyo, and Raskik.

Elephant House, owned by Ceylon Cold Stores PLC, a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate, is known for its wide range of beverages, including Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley, and Lemonade.

Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, “Elephant House, which enjoys strong market credibility, is an iconic brand with deeprooted heritage. This partnership will not only add its much-loved beverages to our growing FMCG portfolio but will also offer our Indian consumers great choice and value proposition through quality products. Being the custodian of several renowned global brands in India, Reliance is well-equipped to further expand Elephant House’s established consumer brand, which has been built over 150 years.”

Krishan Balendra, Chairperson of the John Keells Group, said, “We are proud to announce the expansion of the Elephant House brand to the Indian market. Our partnership with Reliance Consumer Products Limited marks a significant milestone in the journey of our heritage brand and represents our commitment to delivering our high-quality beverages to new consumer segments."

"We look forward to the opportunity this partnership brings, to provide refreshing and innovative beverage options to meet the diverse preferences of Indian consumers,” Balendra added.

RCPL's vision aligns with offering Indian consumers a diverse portfolio of globally recognised brands and products known for their exceptional quality and value. Furthermore, RCPL is rapidly expanding its multi-channel operations to reach more consumers across diverse markets.

RCPL's FMCG portfolio comprises beverage brands such as Campa and Sosyo Hajoori, an extensive confectionery range including Lotus Chocolates and Toffeeman, snacks such as Alan's Bugles and Masti Oye, Sri Lanka's leading biscuit brand Maliban, and staples and daily convenience products under the Independence brand.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,700 stores and digital commerce platforms across various consumer baskets. For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 260,364 crore and a net profit of Rs 9,181 crore.