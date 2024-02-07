Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

Reliance Industries Announces Holiday For All Offices on January 22

The decision of the company came after the Maharashtra government had declared a public holiday on January 22.

Business Desk
Mukesh Ambani Sets Vision for Reliance's Global Ascent on Reliance Family Day
Reliance Family Day | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RIL holiday on Jan 22: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Friday declared a holiday for all its offices on January 22, 2024. The company declared a holiday to mark the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Temple on Jan 22. The decision of the company came after the Maharashtra government had declared a public holiday on January 22, when Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration will take place.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh also directed all educational institutes across the state to observe a holiday on January 22. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that the sale of liquor would not be allowed across the state on the day. 

Advertisement

The announcement by Reliance came after it earlier reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 19,641 crore for the December quarter as compared with Rs 17,706 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Reliance Industries' revenue from operations advanced 3.5 per cent to Rs 2,27,970 crore from Rs 2,20,165 crore in the year-ago period.

“Reliance has delivered yet another quarter of robust operating and financial performance, thanks to the exceptional efforts put in by teams across its businesses," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

Advertisement

The country's most valuable company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also known as operating profit came in at Rs 40,656 crore, up 16 per cent from the year-ago period. Its operating profit margin improved 163 basis points to 17.83 per cent.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

26 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

28 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News20 minutes ago

  2. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement