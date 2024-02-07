Advertisement

RIL holiday on Jan 22: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Friday declared a holiday for all its offices on January 22, 2024. The company declared a holiday to mark the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Temple on Jan 22. The decision of the company came after the Maharashtra government had declared a public holiday on January 22, when Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration will take place.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh also directed all educational institutes across the state to observe a holiday on January 22. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that the sale of liquor would not be allowed across the state on the day.

The announcement by Reliance came after it earlier reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 19,641 crore for the December quarter as compared with Rs 17,706 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Reliance Industries' revenue from operations advanced 3.5 per cent to Rs 2,27,970 crore from Rs 2,20,165 crore in the year-ago period.

“Reliance has delivered yet another quarter of robust operating and financial performance, thanks to the exceptional efforts put in by teams across its businesses," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

The country's most valuable company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also known as operating profit came in at Rs 40,656 crore, up 16 per cent from the year-ago period. Its operating profit margin improved 163 basis points to 17.83 per cent.