TRENDING /
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Reliance Industries Q3 earnings preview: Jio likely to post steady performance

Reliance Industries results are expected to be lower sequentially with weaker refining margins, analysts at brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Abhishek Vasudev
Mukesh Ambani joins $100 billion club
Mukesh Ambani | Image:Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
RIL Q3 preview: Shares of Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries declined as much as 0.65 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,716.85 ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day. The country's most valuable company's shares surged 10.75 per cent in the third quarter of current financial year in-line with the Nifty 50 which rose 10.65 per cent.

Reliance Industries results are expected to be lower sequentially with weaker refining margins, analysts at brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said in an earnings preview report.

"We estimate refining throughput of 17.0 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa). Petchem profitability will decline sequentially. Refining margins too are expected to decline due to fall in Singapore gross refining margin (GRM). We expect Jio to show steady performance (4 per cent QoQ revenue growth and 2 per cent QoQ average revenue per user (ARPU) hike), while retail segment profitability should be resilient," the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

The brokerage has maintained ‘Accumulate’ rating with SOTP based target price of Rs 2718 (earlier TP2618), valuing standalone business at 7.5x FY26 EV/EBITDA, Retail at 39x FY26 EV/EBITDA and Jio at 15x FY26 EV/EBITDA.

According to brokerages, Reliance Industries telecom arm Jio Infocomm's revenue is expected to rise 2.5 per cent to Rs 25,360 crore as against Rs 24,750 crore in the previous quarter. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also known as operating profit is expected to come in at Rs 13,450 crore as against Rs 12,953 crore in the previous quarter, up 3.83 per cent. EBITDA margin is expected at 53 per cent versus 52.3 per cent and net profit is likely to rise 1.8 per cent at Rs 5,150 crore versus Rs 5,058 crore.

In the second quarter of the current financial year, Reliance Industries rose 27 per cent to Rs 17,394 crore, propelled by the resilience of its core oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13,656 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite the positive financial outcome, the company witnessed diminished margins, attributed to a decline in refined fuel prices.

The conglomerate's consolidated revenue showed a modest 1 per cent increase, reaching Rs 2.34 lakh crore in second quarter, compared to Rs 2.32 lakh crore in the same quarter last, further underscoring the diverse performance across its business segments, ranging from oil to telecom.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

