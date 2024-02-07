Advertisement

Reliance Giga Complex: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has announced plans to inaugurate its new energy giga complex in Gujarat during the latter half of 2024, as revealed in the company's recent earnings statement and investor call. The expansive complex, sprawling across 5,000 acres in Jamnagar, Gujarat, encompasses five giga factories dedicated to the production of photovoltaic panels, fuel cell systems, green hydrogen, energy storage, and power electronics.

During a post-third-quarter earnings call with investors, the company affirmed its commitment to commence operations at the new energy facilities in phases throughout the upcoming year. Following the disclosure of third-quarter earnings, Mukesh Ambani emphasised that the "New Energy Giga Complex is all set to be commissioned in the second half of CY24," expressing confidence in Reliance's role in the global shift toward cleaner fuels. The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex is poised to become one of the world's largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities.

Advertisement

Reliance has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to establish 100 gigawatts of renewable power, involving a capex of Rs 5 lakh crore. In Kutch, the company has secured in-principle approval for 74,750 hectares of land parcels dedicated to green hydrogen production.

Strategically investing in ten global technology innovators with expertise across the new energy value chain, Reliance is nearing the commissioning of the first tranche of 5GW module manufacturing capacity by mid-CY24, according to Nuvama's January 17 note. The company, through REC Solar, has secured supply agreements with Suzhou Maxwell Technologies and SC Solar, aiming for high-efficiency production lines for HJT cells and HJT module automation.

Advertisement

Reliance has successfully obtained Production-Linked Incentives (PLIs) under both rounds of solar modules PLI, totaling $0.7 billion for 10GW. It stands out as the only company, alongside Greenko, to win incentives for both green hydrogen and electrolysers in recent agreements. The company has secured incentives for 300MW of electrolyser capacity and 90,000 tonnes of green hydrogen capacity.

These strategic moves position Reliance to achieve a green hydrogen cost of $1-1.5 per kg, significantly enhancing margins. Currently, green hydrogen costs hover around $3 per kg, remaining 1.5 times higher than grey hydrogen produced from natural gas due to the challenges associated with generating solar/wind energy and the high cost of electrolysers.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs.)

