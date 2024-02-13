Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Reliance Industries tops 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 with Rs 15.64 trillion value

The combined value of the top 10 companies stands at a robust Rs 73.3 lakh crore, representing 28% of India's GDP and 32% of the list's total value.

Sankunni K
Mukesh Ambani Sets Vision for Reliance's Global Ascent on Reliance Family Day
Reliance | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Burgundy Private Hurun India 500: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries has once again topped the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. The report, released on February 12, 2024, ranks the 500 most valuable private companies in India. This year's list offers valuable insights into the health and trends of the Indian private sector, highlighting the dominance of established giants and the rise of newcomers across various industries.

Top 10 Titans remain strong, despite challenges

The combined value of the top 10 companies stands at a robust Rs 73.3 lakh crore (US$882 billion), representing 28 per cent of India's GDP and 32 per cent of the list's total value. This signifies the continued influence of these industry leaders, despite facing a challenging economic landscape marked by inflation and global uncertainty.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) retained the top spot, demonstrating its resilience in the oil and gas, telecom, and retail sectors. However, it grappled with a 9.3 per cent value decline compared to 2022. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed to the second position, showcasing consistent growth in the IT industry with a 5.8 per cent value increase. Notably, HDFC Bank emerged as the fastest-growing company among the top 10, witnessing an impressive 35.1 per cent value surge, solidifying its position as a leading financial institution.

Advertisement

New entrants and sectoral shifts

While established players dominate the top ranks, the list also welcomes 16 new entrants, reflecting the dynamism of the Indian business landscape. This year saw a significant rise in companies from the consumer goods and financial services sectors, indicating promising growth opportunities in these areas.

Advertisement

Among the newcomers, Incred Finance, a bootstrapped Bengaluru-based gaming startup, stands out, highlighting the increasing vibrancy of the Indian startup ecosystem. Gameskraft's inclusion underscores the growing potential of the gaming industry, particularly in the mobile gaming segment.

Regional diversity and future outlook

The 2023 list exhibits a wider geographical spread compared to previous years. While Mumbai continues to house the headquarters of a majority of the top 10 companies, Bengaluru and New Delhi are catching up, showcasing a more geographically balanced distribution of economic power. This trend is expected to continue as regional business ecosystems mature and attract investments.

Looking ahead, the future trajectory of these companies will hinge on their ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics. Embracing digital transformation, sustainability practices, and strategic acquisitions will be crucial for them to maintain their competitive edge and contribute to India's economic growth in the years to come.

Advertisement

The 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 paints a nuanced picture of the Indian private sector, highlighting its stability amidst challenges, the emergence of new players, and the growing significance of sectors like consumer goods and financial services. As the Indian economy navigates a dynamic global landscape, these private companies are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping its future trajectory.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

12 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

12 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

12 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

12 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

12 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

12 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

12 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

12 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

16 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

19 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

19 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

19 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arjun Deshwal takes Jaipur Pink Panthers to PKL semi-finals

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. 15 Key Facts About The Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

    Info8 minutes ago

  3. 'Rajkot HAS A REPUTATION': Michael Atherton's BIG WORRY for 3rd Test

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. PCOD And PCOS: Understanding The Difference Through Symptoms And Causes

    Lifestyle Health10 minutes ago

  5. Mudrex launches Mudrex Prime to serve institutional investors and HNIs

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement