Electrloyser manufacturing: Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing, Jindal India, and John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen Solutions are among the six successful bidders to receive incentives for establishing electrolyser manufacturing facilities, a crucial component for green hydrogen production.

These firms emerged victorious in response to a tender by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which invited bids for a 1.5GW manufacturing capacity for electrolysers, according to a statement by SECI.

Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing secured incentives worth Rs 444 crore for setting up a 300 MW electrolyser manufacturing capacity. Similarly, John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen Solutions and Jindal India each received incentives of Rs 444 crore for their 300 MW manufacturing capacities.

Other successful bidders include Ohmium Operations (Rs 202.76 crore for 137 MW), Advait Infratech (Rs 148 crore for 100 MW), and L&T Electrolysers (Rs 93.24 crore for 63 MW).

The total incentives awarded to these six firms amount to Rs 1,776 crore for 1200 MW under 'Bucket-1: Electrolyser manufacturing capacity based on any stack technology.' Out of 14 qualified bids, eight firms did not secure capacity under this scheme.

In 'Bucket-2: Electrolyser manufacturing capacity based on indigenously developed stack technology,' successful bidders include Homihydrogen (Rs 150.22 crore for 101.5 MW) and Adani New Industries (Rs 293.78 crore for 198.5 MW). Seven firms participated in this bucket, with five not allocated incentives.

This initiative aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2023, aiming to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production. The mission plans to develop 5 million metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030, fostering international collaboration and engagement in hydrogen and fuel cells.

The ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways has identified Deendayal, Paradip, and V O Chidambaranar (Tuticorin) Ports as hydrogen hubs to be developed in the initial phase of the mission.



(With PTI inputs.)