Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Reliance, Jindal, and others secure incentives for electrolyser manufacturing

Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing secured incentives worth Rs 444 crore for setting up a 300MW electrolyser manufacturing capacity

Business Desk
Electrolyser manufacturing incentives
Electrolyser manufacturing incentives | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Electrloyser manufacturing: Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing, Jindal India, and John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen Solutions are among the six successful bidders to receive incentives for establishing electrolyser manufacturing facilities, a crucial component for green hydrogen production.

These firms emerged victorious in response to a tender by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which invited bids for a 1.5GW manufacturing capacity for electrolysers, according to a statement by SECI.

Advertisement

Reliance Electrolyser Manufacturing secured incentives worth Rs 444 crore for setting up a 300 MW electrolyser manufacturing capacity. Similarly, John Cockerill Greenko Hydrogen Solutions and Jindal India each received incentives of Rs 444 crore for their 300 MW manufacturing capacities.

Other successful bidders include Ohmium Operations (Rs 202.76 crore for 137 MW), Advait Infratech (Rs 148 crore for 100 MW), and L&T Electrolysers (Rs 93.24 crore for 63 MW).

Advertisement

The total incentives awarded to these six firms amount to Rs 1,776 crore for 1200 MW under 'Bucket-1: Electrolyser manufacturing capacity based on any stack technology.' Out of 14 qualified bids, eight firms did not secure capacity under this scheme.

In 'Bucket-2: Electrolyser manufacturing capacity based on indigenously developed stack technology,' successful bidders include Homihydrogen (Rs 150.22 crore for 101.5 MW) and Adani New Industries (Rs 293.78 crore for 198.5 MW). Seven firms participated in this bucket, with five not allocated incentives.

Advertisement

This initiative aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2023, aiming to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production. The mission plans to develop 5 million metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030, fostering international collaboration and engagement in hydrogen and fuel cells.

The ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways has identified Deendayal, Paradip, and V O Chidambaranar (Tuticorin) Ports as hydrogen hubs to be developed in the initial phase of the mission.

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement