Sanjay Mashruwala, one of the managing directors at Reliance Jio, has tendered his resignation from the company, according to a stock exchange filing by the firm. Mashruwala, aged 76, has been a key figure at Reliance since the era of founder Dhirubhai Ambani, actively contributing to various projects and business ventures.

Effective from June 9, Mashruwala's departure will mark the end of his tenure at Jio. However, Pankaj Mohan Pawar, the other managing director, will continue in his role, as confirmed by a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

"The Board placed on record its appreciation for the contributions made by Sanjay Mashruwala in the transformative journey of the company," stated the filing, acknowledging Mashruwala's significant role in the company's evolution.

Having served as Managing Director of Reliance Jio since 2013, Mashruwala's resignation marks a transition in the leadership landscape of the telecommunications giant.

(With PTI inputs)

