Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries, announced 13.2 per cent increase in fourth-quarter profit on Monday on the back of growth in subscriber additions.

Jio, the country’s largest telecom carrier in terms of subscriber count, revealed that its net profit rose to Rs 5,337 crore in January-March quarter, up from Rs 4,716 crore reported a year earlier.

During the same period, the company's revenue from operations also witnessed an uptick of nearly 11 per cent to Rs 25,959 crore, while total expenses grew at a slightly slower pace of 10.2 per cent.

Market expectations were largely met, with three analysts predicting revenue within the range of Rs 25,800 crore to Rs 26,129 crore.

Jio is set to unveil its average revenue per user (ARPU), a crucial performance metric for telecom firms, and subscriber additions along with parent company Reliance's results later in the day. Analysts estimate that Jio added between 7 million to 14 million subscribers during the January-March period, bolstering its position with a total of 470.9 million subscribers by the end of last year.

Forecasts suggest that Jio's ARPU is expected to range between Rs 181-184, reflecting steady growth compared to previous quarters. Despite the absence of tariff increases since 2021, Jio maintains a competitive stance in the market, with its ARPU surpassing Vodafone Idea but trailing behind Bharti Airtel.

Looking ahead, analysts expect a potential tariff hike in mid-2024, following the country's general elections. In efforts to drive user growth, Jio introduced initiatives such as the budget-friendly Jio Bharat 4G phone and wireless broadband Jio AirFiber last year, positioning itself for continued success amidst evolving industry dynamics.

(With Reuters inputs)

