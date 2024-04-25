‘Rest Assured,’ Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO writes to customers, promises uninterrupted operations

Advertisement

RBI action on Kotak Mahindra Bank: Following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restrictions regarding the onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuance of fresh credit cards, the bank's Managing Director and CEO, Ashok Vaswani wrote a public letter to the bank’s customers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s MD & CEO’s letter to customers pic.twitter.com/P05vBHLcyX — Kotak Mahindra Bank (@KotakBankLtd)

In the letter, Vaswani reassured customers and affirmed that existing customers can expect uninterrupted access to all banking services through various channels, including branches, accounts, cards, ATMs, and digital banking platforms. However, the issuance of new credit cards has been temporarily halted.

“I wish to emphasise that our operations continue uninterrupted for all existing customers across all our channels. You continue to have access to all your existing banking services including branches, bank accounts, Credit/Debit Cards, ATMs, Mobile and Net Banking facilities. However, we have temporarily paused the issuance of new Credit Cards,” Vaswani wrote.

Advertisement

Vaswani also underlined the bank's commitment to addressing regulatory concerns promptly by ongoing communication with the regulator to resolve issues.

Shares tanked after

On Thursday, Kotak Mahindra Bank experienced a 13 per cent decline in its shares following the Reserve Bank of India's decision. The drop represents the largest intraday decrease in the bank's shares since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in March 2020.

Additionally, the decline in Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock had a strong impact on the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which maintained a relatively steady performance amidst the market turbulence.

Advertisement

Adopting new technology

Kotak Mahindra Bank has also assured to work with the central bank to sort out the balance issues. In a statement issued by Kotak Mahindra Bank after RBI barred its two key services, alleging it of serious deficiencies and non-compliance the financial institution further said it had taken measures for the adoption of new technologies.