Revenue for the domestic technology industry is projected to grow 3.8 per cent to $254 billion this fiscal, as per insights shared by industry body Nasscom.

The trade association for IT BPM industry, in its annual revenue titled ‘Strategic Review 2024: Rewiring Growth in the Changing Tech Landscape’ has also shared insights on industry revenue break-up.



Incremental revenue for the fiscal added by the industry was at $9.3 billion in the fiscal, as per the Nasscom report.

Notably, there was a 50 per cent slide in tech spending, with a 6 per cent decline in tech contracts in 2023 globally, Nasscom said, adding that the technology industry in India is “currently navigating a tough terrain” akin to global markets.



Apart from hardware, the report expects revenue to touch $199 billion, reflecting a growth of 3.3 per cent over FY23.



Sub-sectors such as Global Capacity Centres (GCCs) and Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) emerged as growth hotspots, with the ER&D sector alone contributing 48 per cent to the total export revenue addition in FY24, Nasscom said.



There were 53 new GCCs in 2023. Despite retrenchments, the industry added net 60,000 jobs, which took the total headcount to 5.43 million in the year.



The overall deal count in 2023 marginally surpassed that of 2022, driven by an uptick in clients' technology spending, as per the report. This signifies a 70 per cent uptick in larger deals signing (which are above $100million).

The Total domestic revenue including hardware rose up 5.9 per cent from FY23, seeing a significant uptick in digital spending amongst Indian enterprises.

There was also a 2.7 per cent jump in Calendar Year (CY) 2023, compared to the same period last year in terms of AI activity, the study stated. Over 6.5 Lakh employees have already being trained in Gen AI skills between 2023 and 2024, as per the report.



On the findings of the report, Rajesh Nambiar, Cognizant Chairman and MD and Chairperson of nasscom said, “While headwinds like global economic slowdown, Inflation, recessionary fears, and geopolitical conflicts continue to pose challenges, we are confident that the industry will bounce back. With digital tech spending expected to grow in 2024, we will also witness emergence of alternative demand source, customer retention, faster go-to-market strategies in newer markets for enterprises.”

Additonally, CEOs expect technology spending to increase in 2024 with industries such as Hi-Tech, BFSI and TMT that underperformed in 2023 likely to improve in 2024, as per the nasscom Annual Enterprise & Tech Services CEO Survey, 2024.



Debjani Ghosh, President nasscom said, “We do see FY2025 as the year of Capability Building as the new normal. Navigating the current challenges will require the industry to focus on 4Rs - Reshape - Accelerate transition to AI first companies; Reskill - Make talent the biggest competitive advantage; Rewire growth and Raise IP creation and R&D investments.”