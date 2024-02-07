Advertisement

Leading People From Infy to TechM: Tech Mahindra, the fifth largest IT services firm in India has roped in former Infosys CHRO Richard Lobo as their Chief People Officer, the company said on Wednesday.

Taking to X, Tech Mahindra said, “We’re delighted to welcome Richard Lobo as our Chief People Officer.”

With over 25 years of experience in HR transformation, employee experience, diversity, and inclusion, Richard is set to lead the HR charter at Tech Mahindra, the post further read.

“Together, we'll continue to scale people processes, drive sustainable growth, and create an unparalleled working environment based on our people-first principles,” it added.

Notably, Tech Mahindra is helmed by Mohit Joshi who comes from a 22-year stint at Infosys, his last position being sales, software assets and P&L.

Lobo will take on the global role after quitting Infosys in August, and serving as a freelance HR advisor for startups. He will likely be working out of Bengaluru.

Apart from Joshi, Lobo will join his other colleagues from Infosys - Atul Soneja, who joined the company in August this year after serving at CitiusTech and EdgeVerve. He was with Infosys for over 8 years.

Peeyush Dubey, who joined Tech Mahindra as Chief Marketing and Communications officer in November 2023, was with Infosys for 10 years after which he ventured on to Mindtree and LTI.

Joshi in the second quarter innings of October 2023 announced a detailed restructuring plan for the company, which would take effect from January 1.

The Mahindra Group's IT arm will now have a vertical-wise focus for delivery instead of Tech Mahindra’s previous geography-focused structure, with six focused business units: Americas Communication, Americas Technology Media, Americas diversified, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan), and India.

Lobo succeeds Harshvendra Soin, who was the CHRO and head of marketing at Tech Mahindra. Soin will be based in Australia to lead the consolidated Asia Pacific and Japan business.