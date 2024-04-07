×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

RoC imposes Rs 10 crore in penalties on two companies

The penalties were issued under Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013, which governs the issuance of securities through the private placement route.

Reported by: Business Desk
gavel
Under the Companies Act, private placement offers are restricted to no more than 200 persons | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a crackdown on illegal fundraising activities, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has levied fines totalling nearly Rs 10 crore on two companies and nine individuals for violating private placement norms.

According to orders passed by the Registrar of Companies (RoC), NCT of Delhi & Haryana on April 3, fines were imposed on Planify Capital and four individuals, as well as on Mayasheel Retail India Pvt Ltd (Bazar India) and five individuals.

Advertisement

The penalties were issued under Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013, which governs the issuance of securities through the private placement route.

Planify Capital and its associated individuals were fined Rs 7 crore, while MayaSheel Retail India and its connected individuals faced penalties amounting to nearly Rs 2.89 crore.

Advertisement

The entities were found to have utilized the crowdsourcing platform 'Planify' to reach investors for issuing securities through private placement, in violation of regulatory norms.

The modus operandi involved allocating shares to Planify Capital or its group company, followed by the sale of securities through the online platform to the open market.

Advertisement

Under the Companies Act, private placement offers are restricted to no more than 200 persons in aggregate within a financial year. Additionally, companies are prohibited from publicising such offers through advertisements or media channels, as per Section 42.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has been actively pursuing actions against entities involved in illegal fundraising activities, reaffirming its commitment to upholding compliance with company laws.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Youth Stabbed To Death By Two Juveniles In North Delhi After He Refused Matchbox To Light Cigarettes

Youth Stabbed To Death

2 minutes ago
Rwanda' President Paul Kagame lighting the memorial flame at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Rwandan Genocide

7 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

13 minutes ago
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Mocks Cong

25 minutes ago
pm modi roadshow

PM Modi on TMC

26 minutes ago
Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lakh Seized From Autorickshaw In Thane, Driver Held

Cocaine Worth Rs 11.7 Lak

32 minutes ago
Romario Shepherd

Hardik reacts to Romario

34 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Temple

Scuffle at Mahakaleshwar

36 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath slams congress

41 minutes ago
MI vs DC

MI vs DC live blog

42 minutes ago
Man Kills Wife and Chops Her Body Into 200 Pieces

UK Man Kills Wife

an hour ago
The long odds for the Powerball win on Sunday were 1 in 292.2 million.

$1.3 Billion Lottery

an hour ago
Boeing

Boeing Chief's Salary Up

an hour ago
gavel

RoC imposes penalties

an hour ago
Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj on AAP

an hour ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

an hour ago
E-commerce platform

Social commerce outlook

an hour ago
Apple

Apple eases restrictions

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 2 Held

    India News8 hours ago

  3. IMD Issues Orange Alert in These States for Today | Check List

    India News9 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after RR vs RCB

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. AP ICET registration window closing today

    Education10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo