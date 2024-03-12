×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Rural ministry partners with IIT-Delhi for AI, geospatial technology

The 'BhuPRAHARI' project will help in monitoring assets under MGNREGA

Reported by: Business Desk
Rural Development Ministry partners with IIT Delhi
Rural Development Ministry partners with IIT Delhi | Image:PIB
AI for rural India: The rural development ministry has forged a partnership with IIT-Delhi for deploying geospatial technology and artificial intelligence, which will further enable it to track assets under the MGNREGA.

Amit Kataria, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Manabendra Saharia of IIT Delhi.

Revolving around the 'BhuPRAHARI' project, the pact aims to capitalise on artificial intelligence, technologies based on the ground and geospace, for tracking and managing assets under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The partnership aims at harnessing technology to enhance the process of rural development, as per the ministry.

The HydroSense lab of IIT Delhi, led by Saharia who is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the statement said.

IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee and MoRD Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh were present during the signing of the MoU.

Officials from the Rural Development Ministry highlighted the significance of the partnership for bettering operational efficiency and transparency as part of projects in MGNREGA. 

"The integration of cutting-edge technologies is expected to modernise the way rural development projects are planned, monitored, and executed, ensuring accountability, and optimizing resource allocation," the MoRD said in the statement.

"The MoU marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to explore and apply technological solutions to the challenges faced by rural communities. Through this partnership, IIT-Delhi and MoRD are setting a precedent for how academic institutions and government bodies can work together to foster innovation and drive socio-economic progress," it added.

The 'BhuPRAHARI' project is set to begin with immediate effect, with both parties eager to translate this vision into reality, the statement added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 12th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

