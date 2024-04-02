×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Samsung Electronics drives South Korean shares higher; KOSPI up

The benchmark KOSPI index closed up 5.30 points, at 2,753.16. Meanwhile, the South Korean won weakened against the dollar, and the benchmark bond yield rose.

Reported by: Business Desk
South Korean shares edge higher on bets of Fed rate cut
South Korean shares edge higher on bets of Fed rate cut | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

South Korean markets: South Korean shares concluded higher on Tuesday, led by a surge in heavyweight chipmaker Samsung Electronics ahead of its preliminary earnings release for the first quarter, offsetting losses in other sectors of the market.

The benchmark KOSPI index closed up 5.30 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,753.16. Meanwhile, the South Korean won weakened against the dollar, and the benchmark bond yield rose.

Advertisement

South Korea's consumer prices in March rose by 3.1 per cent from the same period a year ago, meeting market expectations and matching the previous month's pace. However, inflation is anticipated to slow in the upcoming months.

In a move to boost the value of Seoul-listed companies, South Korea's financial regulator announced additional incentives for firms participating in the government's corporate reform program, primarily through higher dividend payouts.

Advertisement

Analyst Park Kwang-nam from Mirae Asset Securities noted, "Samsung Electronics rose on rising NAND prices and optimism around artificial intelligence, with skewed demand affecting other sectors."

Samsung Electronics shares surged by 3.66 per cent and reached their highest level since April 2021. Its peer SK Hynix also recorded a gain of 0.43 per cent.

Advertisement

Despite the overall positive sentiment, most other index heavyweights experienced declines, with 667 shares declining out of a total of 931 traded issues.

Hanwha Aerospace witnessed a notable surge of 15.31 per cent following reports that the defense firm is contemplating spinning off a unit.

Advertisement

Foreign investors remained net buyers on the main board, purchasing shares worth 1.01 trillion won ($746.56 million).

The South Korean won concluded onshore trade at 1,352.1 per dollar, marking a 0.20 per cent decrease from its previous close.

Advertisement

In the money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell by 0.14 points to 104.72. The yield on the most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond rose by 4.8 basis points to 3.335 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield increased by 5.4 basis points to 3.430 per cent.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

 


 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya

Madhwal's lovely gesture

a minute ago
CEC-Meeting-Sonia-Gandhi-Mallikarjun-Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Teaser Update

5 minutes ago
Sound

OpenAI's Voice Engine

8 minutes ago
Rajasthan

Wildlife Safari Rajasthan

11 minutes ago
5 Injured as Railway Bridge Collapses in Mp's Morena

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
Accident

Man Loses Eye

13 minutes ago
Prasad for Ram Navami

Prasad For Ram Navami

14 minutes ago
Mohena Kumari Singh with husband Suyesh Rawat

Mohena Welcomes Baby

17 minutes ago
Tips To Keep Your Pet Birds Safe In Summer

Summer Care For Pet Birds

18 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Rupee ends little changed

18 minutes ago
Ben Stokes stunned by Jasprit Bumrah's delivery

Why Ben Stokes OPTED OUT

23 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS-409 Tuesday Result

STHREE SAKTHI SS-409

24 minutes ago
SSC CHSL 2024 Notification Today

SSC CHSL Notification

24 minutes ago
India vs England: Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed's visa troubles

Stokes out of T20 WC

26 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Nifty ends lower

28 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

32 minutes ago
Disney gains momentum in battle for board seats against activist investors

Disney battle for board

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World15 hours ago

  4. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo