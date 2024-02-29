Advertisement

Samsung’s semiconductor research: Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) has unveiled its new state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facility in Bengaluru, marking a major expansion of its footprint in India. The new facility, located at Bagmane Capital Tech Park in Angkor-West, spans 1,60,000 square feet across four floors and can accommodate approximately sixteen hundred professionals.

With the current workforce of over four thousand and five hundred employees, SSIR plans to add over seven hundred new professionals, including fresh graduates and lateral hires across various teams in India.

With this expansion, SSIR is set to drive cutting-edge semiconductor research and development in India, addressing the company's growing need for advanced infrastructure.

Samsung’s research expansion in the country aligns with the Government’s clear focus on shaping India as a hub for semiconductor manufacturing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear at the Semiconductor Conference 2023 that the government is putting all its efforts into building a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Addressing the global leaders in the semiconductor industry, PM Modi said, “Now we are also making changes in our engineering curriculum to create a semiconductor ecosystem. More than 300 such major colleges have been identified in India, where courses on semiconductors will be available. India's growing start-up ecosystem is also going to strengthen the semiconductor sector. For all the participants of Semicon India, these aspects are going to boost their confidence.”

Balajee Sowrirajan, EVP & MD at Samsung Semiconductor India Research, expressed excitement about the new facility, underlining its role in expanding Samsung Semiconductor’s global innovation ecosystem. The facility is seen as a gateway to new opportunities. "The facility will expand our footprint in India and enable a vibrant environment for our exceptional team members. This new hub reinforces SSIR's standing as a crucial player in Samsung Semiconductor’s global innovation ecosystem as we open the doors to new opportunities,” said Sowrirajan.

Samsung Semiconductor India Research is part of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s global network, providing component solutions with technologies in System LSI, Memory, and Foundry.