Advertisement

SEBI order on Vedanta: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed mining conglomerate Vedanta, backed by billionaire Anil Agarwal, to pay Rs 77.6 crore to Cairn UK Holdings for the delay in dividend payments, according to an order issued on Tuesday.

The order, published on SEBI's website, mandates Vedanta to fulfil the payment within 45 days, failing which it may face further regulatory action.

Advertisement

SEBI's ruling concludes that Vedanta, previously known as Cairn India, breached regulations by withholding dividends that were rightfully due to the British company between January 2014 and June 2017.

Vedanta justified its non-payment of dividends by citing the attachment of assets due to a tax department demand. However, this attachment ceased to exist in March 2016.

Advertisement

Cairn UK lodged a complaint with SEBI in 2017, highlighting the company's failure to honour dividend obligations despite the release of the asset attachment. Cairn UK stressed that Vedanta should be held accountable for the delayed dividends and should also pay interest on the outstanding amounts.

Vedanta shares ended nearly 2 per cent lower at Rs 270 ahead of SEBI’s order.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

