Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 7th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

SEBI prohibits JM Financial from leading public bond issuance

The RBI had also barred the company from financing against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against initial public offering

Reported by: Business Desk
SEBI
SEBI | Image:Shutterstock
SEBI bans JM Fin: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has banned JM Financial from taking on any new mandates as lead manager for the public issue of debt securities.

The capital markets regulator cracked down on the company for indulging in unfair trade practices, two days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited the company from financing against shares and debentures.

In its interim order, SEBI has allowed JM Financial to continue acting as lead manager for issuing debt securities for the next 60 days.

SEBI issued the order after undertaking a regular examination of the public issues of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) during the year 2023.

"The regulator noted that noticee (JM Financial) along with its connected group entities were prima facie noted to have given an assured exit to certain investors at a profit thereby incentivising them to apply in the public issue in contravention of the regulatory mandates," it added.

The action of JM Financial appears to be an unfair trade practice, it further noted.

SEBI examined three separate verticals of JM Financial’s businesses, including parent entity and merchant banker JM Financial Limited, its wholly-owned subsidiary which also happens to be brokerage firm JM Financial Services and the non-banking financial arm JM Financial Products Limited as part of a debt issue.

As per SEBI, JM financial acted as a lead manager for the public issue of NCD, while JM Financial NBFC was an exit provider which provided investors with funds for buying NCDs while the public issue was pursued, after which it purchased the entire allotted NCDs from funded investors.

The RBI undertook a limited review of the company’s books basis information shared by SEBI.

The RBI will review the imposed business restrictions after conducting a special audit and post the deficiencies are rectified to RBI’s satisfaction. 

(With agency inputs)

Published March 7th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

