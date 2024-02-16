English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Sharjah-based Sky One joins race to acquire GoFirst

Sky One is a multinational conglomerate, with a prominent impact across all areas of modern aviation.

Business Desk
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis
Go First | Image:Go First
Sky One, the Sharjah-based aviation conglomerate, has joined the race to acquire grounded airline GoFirst. Earlier in the day, Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet and Busy Bee also submitted their bid to acquire the beleaguered airline.

"We have submitted the bid for GoFirst and look forward to the next stage - which is due diligence. Given our vast aviation experience across the globe, we are confident about the acquisition. Indian aviation is at the cusp of unprecedented growth and we are glad to play a part in it," said Jaideep Mirchandani, Chairman, Sky One.

Sky One is a multinational conglomerate, with a prominent impact across all areas of modern aviation. The group has a portfolio of diverse aviation assets both rotor and fixed wing. It operates Bell412, Mi172 helicopters in India and Indonesia and Boeing 747’s and IL76’s in Middle East, Europe and China and Bombardier aircraft in India.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Singh alongside Busy Bee Airways Private Limited, jointly submitted a bid for GoFirst. The move, unveiled on Friday, February 16, 2024, marks a key moment poised to reshape the dynamics of the Indian aviation sector, positioning SpiceJet for growth opportunities.
 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

