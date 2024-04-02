×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Shree Cement inaugurates plant in Andhra Pradesh ahead of schedule

With this latest addition, Shree Cement's manufacturing capacity reaches 56.4 MTPA, reinforcing its position as a prominent player in the cement industry.

Reported by: Business Desk
Shree Cement Q3 earnings
Shree Cement | Image:Shree Cement
Shree Cement has announced inauguration of its new integrated plant in Dachepalli village, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, marking a major milestone for the company's expansion strategy. The Rs 2,500 crore facility, boasting a production capacity of three million tonnes per annum, was completed six months ahead of schedule.

With this latest addition, Shree Cement's manufacturing capacity reaches 56.4 MTPA, reinforcing its position as a prominent player in the cement industry. The plant, built with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, represents the company's sixth integrated production unit in India and its second in the Southern region, following the Kodla plant in Karnataka.

Strategically situated to serve markets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Guntur plant is set to contribute to the economic development of the region. It is expected to create approximately 700 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect employment opportunities.

Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement Ltd, underlined the company's commitment to sustainable growth, highlighting the plant's utilisation of advanced technology for manufacturing and emissions control. He stressed on the significance of producing high-quality cement while optimizing energy usage.

Moreover, Akhoury highlighted the plant's role in driving economic growth and fostering community well-being through employment opportunities and collaboration with local stakeholders.

The newly inaugurated plant prioritises environmental sustainability by incorporating state-of-the-art features, including the utilisation of 30 per cent Alternate Fuel and Raw materials (AFR) such as municipal waste and biomass. The emphasis on sustainability sets a benchmark for the industry in India, boasting the highest AFR usage in the sector.

Shree Cement operates manufacturing facilities across India and the UAE. The commissioning of the Guntur unit marks a significant step forward in the company's journey towards achieving its ambitious production target of 80 MTPA capacity by 2028. Thirteen more plants are slated to be operational by then, with five scheduled for commissioning in FY25 alone.

(With PTI inputs)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:02 IST

