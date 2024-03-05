English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Singapore's competition watchdog approves Air India-Vistara merger

Proposed merger, announced by Singapore Airlines in collaboration with Tata Group in November 2022, seeks to consolidate the operations of Vistara and Air India

Reported by: Business Desk
Air India and Vistara
Air India-Vistara merger | Image:PTI
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Air India-Vistara merger: Singapore's Competition and Consumer Commission (CCCS) has given its conditional nod to the merger between Tata Group-owned Air India and its sister airline, Vistara. The approval comes with certain stipulations aimed at addressing competition concerns.

The proposed merger, announced by Singapore Airlines (SIA) in collaboration with Tata Group in November 2022, seeks to consolidate the operations of Vistara and Air India, envisioning the creation of a formidable full-service airline catering to both domestic and international markets.

While the Competition Commission of India had already approved the merger in September of the preceding year, Singapore's watchdog identified potential competition issues, particularly in routes between Singapore and major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Tiruchirapalli.

The CCCS highlighted that the merging entities held substantial market share in direct flights on these routes, raising apprehensions regarding fair competition.

To assuage these concerns, Air India and Vistara proposed several commitments. They pledged to maintain flight capacity at pre-COVID levels on the identified routes, a move aimed at ensuring continued access and fair competition in these critical markets. Additionally, independent auditors will be appointed to oversee compliance with capacity commitments, with both annual and interim reports to be submitted to the CCCS.

In its statement released on Tuesday, the CCCS affirmed that the proposed commitments sufficiently addressed the competition apprehensions stemming from the merger. However, neither Singapore Airlines nor Air India has responded to requests for comment regarding the CCCS approval.

According to the terms outlined in the merger agreement, Tata Group will hold a commanding 74.9% stake in the amalgamated entity, with Singapore Airlines retaining the remaining 25.1%.

The approval from Singapore's competition watchdog marks a crucial step forward for the consolidation efforts between Air India and Vistara, signalling the creation of a robust aviation player with significant market presence in both India and international routes.

The amalgamation is expected to unlock synergies, streamline operations, and enhance competitiveness in an industry that has been profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

