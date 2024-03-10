×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

SJVN subsidiary to supply 600 MW solar power to Rajasthan

This marks the largest single-location project in the country, generating 2,454.84 million units of energy in the first year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Solar power project
Solar power project | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Project for solar power: State-owned power producer SJVN’s subsidiary SJVN Green Energy has forged a collaboration for 25 years to supply 600 MW of solar electricity in Rajasthan.

This marks the largest single-location project in the country, generating 2,454.84 million units of energy in the first year and a cumulative energy of about 56,474 million units over a period of 25 years.

The project is expected to be commissioned by September this year at a cost of Rs 5,491 crores.

The Power Usage Agreement is for 500 MW Solar Power from Bikaner Solar Power Project, while the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is for 100 MW Solar Power from Rajasthan Solar Power Project. 

Both the projects are for a 25-year period, according to a statement by the power ministry. The project is being developed at village Banderwala Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

As part of the agreement, SGEL would supply 500 MW of power at a tariff of Rs. 2.57 per unit, from the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project being developed by SGEL under Phase-II (Tranche-3) of the Central Public Sector Units Scheme.

After the project signing, 200 MW will be supplied to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), and 300 MW will be reserved for supply to Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL).

The project will be developed on 387.56 acres of land of Sambhar Salts Limited at Nawa, Rajasthan leased in favour of SGEL for a period of 28 years. The project will be developed on Build, Own and Operate (BOO) basis at a tentative cost of Rs. 550 Crores.

SGEL will supply 100 MW Solar Power at a tariff of Rs. 2.62 per unit, from the project bagged by SGEL through competitive bidding for which Letter of Award was issued by RUVITL on October 6, 2023. The project is expected to generate 252 million units of energy in the first year and a cumulative energy of 5,866 million units over a period of 25 years.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 10th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

