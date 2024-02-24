Advertisement

Sky One, the Sharjah- based aviation conglomerate has placed bid to acquire GoFirst. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Business, Jaideep Mirchandani, Chairman of Sky One reveals how the company plans to tap into India’s booming aviation industry by acquiring GoFirst. Edited excerpts:

What prompted Sky One to pursue the acquisition of GoFirst and what strategic advantages does Sky One envision through this investment?

The decision to pursue the acquisition of GoFirst has stemmed from India’s booming aviation sector. There is an immense potential for unprecedented growth in this market, and we believe that this acquisition will be a key move in Sky One’s goal to be a leader in India’s aviation industry. We aim to leverage our extensive experience in incubating startup airlines and last year we successfully turned around 2 passenger and 2 cargo airlines. We seek to fix GoFirst’s financial hiccups and tap into their prime airport slots, international traffic rights, and substantial customer base.

Could you elaborate on the potential synergies between Sky One's existing aviation portfolio and the assets and operations of GoFirst?

GoFirst comes with a pool of prime airport slots, international routes and real estate, however, Sky One is more excited about the prospect of optimising the operations of the airline to its maximum efficiency. We are in the business of incubating startup airlines and transforming them into profitable businesses, with a sustainable path ahead. Our extensive 360-degree experience in a comprehensive range of aviation services such as cargo charters, crew training, operations and maintenance. We can bring valuable expertise and resources to enhance GoFirst’s operational efficiency.

Considering the challenges faced by GoFirst in 2023 regarding the availability of Pratt & Whitney engines, how does Sky One plan to address and overcome similar operational hurdles in the future?

The aviation industry, as a whole, is facing the challenge of a gap between the demand of aircrafts due to passenger volume and the supply from the support engineering and MROs. However, we plan on putting together a panel of our top experts to sit together and come up with the most amicable solution to this issue. The operational hurdles will ease up as the supply catches up, the insights of aviation experts are sure to add a focussed speed to the process.

How does Sky One plan to leverage its vast aviation experience to navigate the complexities of GoFirst's financial restructuring and operational revival?

We have a vast 360-degree aviation management experience that will help us in restructuring GoFirst’s finance strategies and optimise their operational processes. Our focus will be to construct a turnaround plan that not only addresses the short-term challenges but also ensures the airline’s long-term sustainability.

Sky One operates a diverse portfolio of aviation assets across various regions, including India, Europe, and the Middle East. Could you elaborate on the specific challenges and opportunities you encounter in each of these markets, and how Sky One navigates them?

Operating in diverse regions brings a mix of challenges and opportunities. For instance, the growth potential in India is immense, but elevated aviation turbine fuel prices and supply chain disruptions can be demanding. Europe has a much more developed aviation sector, which presents stiff competition, meanwhile CIS countries are full of opportunities and growth. Sky One tries to stay ahead of the game by adapting our strategies to the different markets and by leveraging our wide network of local partnerships and talent pool.

How does Sky One tailor its offerings to meet the unique demands of clients in regions like India, Europe, and the middle east, considering the varying regulatory environments and market dynamics?

Our approach is not ‘one-size-fits-all’ we craft our services to suit the unique demands of each region and client. Like any other company we have local teams that work closely to ensure that we not only comply with region-specific regulations but also resonate with the needs of our clients in diverse markets, with an emphasis on efficient operations and industry best practices.

Sky One provides a range of services, including cargo charter, passenger airlines, and training, across different geographical locations. How does the company ensure consistency and quality in service delivery while operating in diverse markets with distinct cultural and operational norms?

Maintaining consistency and quality is always a top priority for us, it is what brings our client’s back to us. Our regular training programmes and effective communication channels ensure that our services remain consistently excellent. The cultural norms have always proven to be a source of support and camaraderie for us instead of a challenge.

