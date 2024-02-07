Advertisement

Hobart Machined Products, a family-owned business in Washington state, is among the many suppliers grappling with uncertainty as US regulators restrict Boeing's production in the aftermath of a mid-air jet panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight.

Rosemary and Larry Brester, owners of Hobart Machined Products, had ambitious plans to double their workforce to meet Boeing's increased production goals for the popular 737 jets. However, the recent incident has thrown those plans into disarray, jeopardising the future of the company and others like it.

The January 5 panel blowout prompted the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to impose production limits on Boeing, impacting its supply chain. The FAA's directive allows Boeing to continue producing the 737 MAX but prohibits an increase in the current monthly rate until quality-control issues are resolved. The duration of this limitation remains unclear.

For small suppliers like Hobart, which had invested in equipment and personnel anticipating growth, the production cap poses significant challenges. The incident comes on the heels of pandemic-induced demand slumps and the prior 20-month grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX 8.

"Aircraft parts have to be ordered up to a year in advance. Now, we face an inventory build-up that will eat up cash," said Rosemary Brester. The uncertainty surrounding Boeing's production rates creates financial strain on suppliers, potentially leading to closures if the situation persists.

Industry experts, including Eric Bernardini of consultancy AlixPartners, predict a negative ripple effect on the entire Boeing supply chain, which was already grappling with challenges in ramping up production. The FAA's order leaves suppliers uncertain about the duration of the production cap, further complicating their planning.

Boeing, which had announced plans to reach a production rate of 38 737s per month by the end of 2023, sent an email to suppliers on Jan. 22, instructing them to adhere to the master schedule calling for an increase to 42 a month in February.

Smaller suppliers, particularly those relying on working capital for production increases, are most affected. Glenn McDonald, a supply chain specialist at AeroDynamic Advisory, notes that trust in Boeing's rate announcements has eroded in recent years.

Spirit AeroSystems, already facing financial pressures, heavily depends on the MAX program. AeroDynamic reports that the total 2023 aerostructure revenue from key suppliers is approximately 80% of 2018 levels. Spirit AeroSystems pledged to cooperate with the FAA and coordinate with Boeing.

Amid the uncertainty, businesses like TNT Aerospace in Washington are reconsidering joining the 737 program. Aaron Theisen, President of TNT Aerospace, underlines the need for a strong foundation in light of Boeing's ongoing struggles.

(With Reuters inputs)