English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Small Boeing suppliers face uncertainty amid production cap

The January 5 panel blowout prompted the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to impose production limits on Boeing, impacting its supply chain.

Business Desk
Boeing
The 777 jet by Boeing. | Image:Boeing
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hobart Machined Products, a family-owned business in Washington state, is among the many suppliers grappling with uncertainty as US regulators restrict Boeing's production in the aftermath of a mid-air jet panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight.

Rosemary and Larry Brester, owners of Hobart Machined Products, had ambitious plans to double their workforce to meet Boeing's increased production goals for the popular 737 jets. However, the recent incident has thrown those plans into disarray, jeopardising the future of the company and others like it.

Advertisement

The January 5 panel blowout prompted the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to impose production limits on Boeing, impacting its supply chain. The FAA's directive allows Boeing to continue producing the 737 MAX but prohibits an increase in the current monthly rate until quality-control issues are resolved. The duration of this limitation remains unclear.

For small suppliers like Hobart, which had invested in equipment and personnel anticipating growth, the production cap poses significant challenges. The incident comes on the heels of pandemic-induced demand slumps and the prior 20-month grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX 8.

Advertisement

"Aircraft parts have to be ordered up to a year in advance. Now, we face an inventory build-up that will eat up cash," said Rosemary Brester. The uncertainty surrounding Boeing's production rates creates financial strain on suppliers, potentially leading to closures if the situation persists.

Industry experts, including Eric Bernardini of consultancy AlixPartners, predict a negative ripple effect on the entire Boeing supply chain, which was already grappling with challenges in ramping up production. The FAA's order leaves suppliers uncertain about the duration of the production cap, further complicating their planning.

Advertisement

Boeing, which had announced plans to reach a production rate of 38 737s per month by the end of 2023, sent an email to suppliers on Jan. 22, instructing them to adhere to the master schedule calling for an increase to 42 a month in February.

Smaller suppliers, particularly those relying on working capital for production increases, are most affected. Glenn McDonald, a supply chain specialist at AeroDynamic Advisory, notes that trust in Boeing's rate announcements has eroded in recent years.

Advertisement

Spirit AeroSystems, already facing financial pressures, heavily depends on the MAX program. AeroDynamic reports that the total 2023 aerostructure revenue from key suppliers is approximately 80% of 2018 levels. Spirit AeroSystems pledged to cooperate with the FAA and coordinate with Boeing.

Amid the uncertainty, businesses like TNT Aerospace in Washington are reconsidering joining the 737 program. Aaron Theisen, President of TNT Aerospace, underlines the need for a strong foundation in light of Boeing's ongoing struggles.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World11 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos14 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement