Advertisement

A growing number of Indian travellers are showing a preference for solo trips to destinations such as the UAE, Egypt, Singapore, and Vietnam, according to a report released on Tuesday. The report, compiled by the online visa application platform Atlys, highlights a trend towards independent travel among Indian tourists.

Based on visa applications processed through the Atlys platform for summer travel this year, solo travellers accounted for a substantial portion of visa applications for various countries. Specifically, solo travellers comprised approximately 65 per cent of visa applications for the UAE, 60 per cent for Egypt, 40 per cent for Singapore, and 45 per cent for Vietnam.

Advertisement

In contrast, group tours still hold appeal for some travellers, with around 20 per cent of visa applications for group trips to the UAE, 30 per cent for Egypt, 25 per cent for Singapore, and 20 per cent for Vietnam.

The report also sheds light on the demographic breakdown of visa applicants, revealing that the majority of applicants were men. Notably, 77 per cent of visa applications for the UAE and 71 per cent for Singapore were submitted by male travellers. However, there has been a notable increase in female travellers, with 30 per cent of women applying for Singapore visas and 25 per cent for the UAE.

Advertisement

Cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad emerged as key hubs for travellers heading to Dubai, while Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi were popular among those traveling to Vietnam. Similarly, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi showed considerable interest in exploring Singapore, while Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi exhibited a keen interest in Egypt.

Commenting on the findings, Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys, expressed excitement about the diverse travel interests among Indian travelers and their eagerness to explore international destinations independently.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

