Sony-Zee merger fallout: NP Singh, the Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) told employees that the company remains steadfast in its commitment to long-term growth in the Indian market. This comes in the aftermath of the terminated $10 billion merger deal with Zee Entertainment. Singh emphasised the company's determination to explore both organic and inorganic avenues for bolstering its presence in the country.

In a letter addressed to employees, Singh urged a focus on current projects and the immediate goal of unleashing the company's full potential. Despite the conclusion of the proposed merger with ZEEL, Singh sees this change in plans as an opportunity to step into a promising new phase for SPNI.

Singh highlighted the resilience and dedication demonstrated by the team throughout the two-year journey leading to the proposed merger. He assured employees that, along with the senior management team, he is committed to setting the company up for a robust and enduring future. The letter underscored SPNI's intention to actively explore new opportunities, both organic and inorganic, to strengthen its market presence.

The CEO encouraged employees to redirect their attention to ongoing projects, stressing the importance of crafting content that engages audiences, boosts subscriber growth, and enhances revenues. Singh acknowledged the dynamic nature of the media and entertainment industry, asserting that SPNI's journey is not just about adapting to change but leading it.

The termination of the merger agreement was announced by Sony Group Corp, the Japanese parent company, citing ZEEL's failure to satisfy the merger conditions. Sony Group Corporation sought $90 million for breach of conditions and initiated arbitration. Despite the setback, Sony Group reiterated its commitment to growing its presence in India.

The failed merger would have created an entertainment conglomerate with over 70 Indian TV channels, popular Bollywood studios, and an extensive film library, positioning it to compete with global streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

Sony Group has reportedly moved to the Singapore International Arbitration Center (SIAC), claiming $100 million. SPNI, now known as Culver Max Entertainment, remains an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan, boasting 26 channels in various languages and an OTT platform, Sony LIV, with around 33 million viewers. The company recorded a revenue of Rs 6,684 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.



(With PTI inputs.)