Advertisement

Japan’s Sony Group announced the termination of the long-anticipated $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment's operations. The decision comes after a prolonged impasse over the crucial issue of leadership for the combined entity.

The merger, initially revealed over two years ago, was seen as essential for the survival of both companies in the fiercely competitive Indian market, particularly in light of the impending merger between Disney's Indian businesses and the media assets of Reliance Industries, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Advertisement

Sony had initiated discussions in good faith to extend the end date of the agreement. However, the expiration of the discussion period without reaching an agreement on an extension led to the termination. Sony cited unmet conditions of the merger agreement as the primary reason for the decision, without specifying the exact conditions.

The leadership question emerged as a major hurdle, with Zee proposing CEO Punit Goenka to lead the merged entity. Sony, however, expressed disagreement, considering an ongoing market regulator probe into Goenka's activities.

Advertisement

Despite the termination, Sony stated that it does not anticipate a significant impact on its fiscal 2024 results, as the deal was not factored into its outlook.

Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment has announced its intention to pursue legal action against Sony Group after the Japanese media company terminated the merger of their media operations.

Advertisement

“The Board of Directors has taken note of Sony’s letters purporting to terminate the Merger Co-operation Agreement, on the Company’s proposed merger with and into Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, invoking arbitration and seeking interim reliefs. We are evaluating the next steps and considering the appropriate course of action. The Board has noted that the Company took all the required steps in the course of its integration journey over the last two years, to ensure that the scheme is implemented at the earliest,” said R Gopalan, chairman, ZEE Entertainment

“The Board would like to assure its stakeholders that the Company will take all the necessary actions, in the best interest of all stakeholders, including by taking appropriate legal action and contesting Culver Max and BEPL’s claims in the arbitration proceedings,” Gopalan added.

Advertisement

Zee shares closed 1.5 per cent lower in Saturday’s trading session in Mumbai, with the market closed on Monday for a public holiday.