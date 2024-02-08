Advertisement

Vedanta rating downgraded: S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Vedanta Resources, marking the second downgrade this week for the company, citing concerns over its recent move to extend maturities of three US dollar-denominated bonds. The agency lowered Vedanta's issuer rating to "SD" or "selective default" from "CC," indicating a belief that the company may have defaulted on some payments but is expected to meet other obligations on time.

This rating cut follows Moody's downgrade of the miner's corporate family rating and senior unsecured bonds earlier this week. S&P had previously downgraded Vedanta Resources in September and December, with Moody's last cut also occurring in September, all reflecting concerns about the group's cash requirements.

S&P's decision was influenced by Vedanta's recent action to extend bond maturities, which the agency views as "distressed." The agency expressed dissatisfaction with the new terms of the proposed transaction, stating it does not provide sufficient compensation to offset the maturity extension and cash flow subordination to a new financing facility.

Vedanta, grappling with $6.4 billion in outstanding debt, including a $4.5 billion payment due by fiscal 2025, has been working to strengthen its financial position. Last week, the group announced it received bondholders' support to restructure some of its near-term debt.

Despite Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's various attempts to reduce debt, such as an unsuccessful bid to privatise the company in 2020 and plans to spin off Vedanta into six separate companies, the challenges persist.

(With Reuters inputs.)