The country's sugar production has decreased by 2.48 per cent to 22.36 million tonnes until February 15 of the ongoing 2023-24 marketing year, according to the latest data from the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA). compared to 22.93 million tonnes during the same period last year. The sugar marketing year spans from October to September.

ISMA's second estimate projects a further decline in sugar output by 10 per cent to 33.05 million tonnes for the current marketing year, down from 36.62 million tonnes in the previous year.

Lower sugar production has been observed in key states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu during the ongoing marketing year. However, Uttar Pradesh, the second-largest producer of sugar in the country, recorded higher production at 6.77 million tonnes compared to 6.12 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

In Maharashtra, the largest sugar-producing state, production decreased to 7.94 million tonnes from 8.59 million tonnes in the previous year. Similarly, Karnataka, the third-largest producer, witnessed a decline in production from 4.6 million tonnes to 4.32 million tonnes.

Gujarat and Tamil Nadu reported sugar output of 6,85,000 tonnes and 4,50,000 tonnes, respectively, during the current marketing year.

As of February 15, around 505 sugar factories were operational compared to 502 in the previous year. However, 22 factories have ceased operations in Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to ISMA.

(With PTI inputs)