Advertisement

Multi-crore bank loan scam case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday annulled the bail previously granted to former DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in connection with the multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma, presiding over the bench, asserted that both the high court and the trial court erred in granting bail to the Wadhawan brothers.

Advertisement

The bench stated, "We have no hesitation that the charge sheet having been filed and cognisance being taken in due time, respondents could not have claimed statutory bail as a right."

According to the provisions outlined in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an accused is entitled to statutory bail if the investigative agency fails to file the charge sheet within 60 or 90 days after concluding the investigation in a criminal case.

Advertisement

In this specific case, the CBI filed the charge sheet on the 88th day following the registration of the FIR. Despite this, the trial court granted default bail to the accused, a decision upheld by the Delhi High Court.

The Wadhawan brothers were taken into custody on July 19 of the preceding year. The high court clarified that it did not delve into the merits of the case during its assessment. The charge sheet was formally filed on October 15, 2022, with cognisance duly taken. The genesis of the case lies in a complaint lodged by the Union Bank of India.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)