Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Supreme Court rejects Ramdev's apology in misleading ads case

The apex court cited the tardiness in submission, stressing that the apology affidavits were first sent to media outlets before being provided to the court.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ramdev
Ramdev | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah dismissed the unconditional apology tendered by yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna. The apex court cited the tardiness in submission, stressing that the apology affidavits were first sent to media outlets before being provided to the court.

"Until the matter reached the Court, the contemnors did not deem it necessary to submit the fresh apology affidavits to us. They first sent it to the media, and until 7.30 pm yesterday, it was not uploaded for our perusal. They seem to prioritize publicity," Justice Hima Kohli remarked during the proceedings.

Representing Ramdev, senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi sought clemency, but the Court expressed reservations regarding accepting the latest affidavit in light of the contemnors' attempts to evade physical appearance despite show cause notices.

The Court further criticised the Uttarakhand Government's actions in the Patanjali ads case, questioning the State Licensing Authority's inaction. Justice Kohli questioned the authority's stance, implying possible collusion with the alleged contemnors. The Court raised concerns about the countless innocent individuals who relied on Patanjali medicines, urging accountability from both the company and the government.

The proceedings shed light on the contentious issue of misleading advertisements by Patanjali, with Justice Kohli highlighting the suggestive nature of the content in defiance of the law. The Court's scrutiny extended to the regulatory response, criticising the authorities for their failure to act decisively against violators.

In response to the Court's queries, Dhruv Mehta, representing the State Licensing Authority, admitted to inadequate action, prompting further rebuke from Justice Kohli. The Court stressed on the public's awareness of alternative medication and underscored the importance of upholding regulatory standards in the pharmaceutical sector.

The Supreme Court's stern stance against Ramdev and Patanjali reflects a broader call for accountability and adherence to legal norms in business practices. 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

