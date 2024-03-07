×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Suzlon secures 72.45 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy

Suzlon will not only supply the wind turbines but will also be responsible for executing the project, including supervision and commissioning.

Reported by: Business Desk
Suzlon Energy
Suzlon Energy | Image:Suzlon Energy
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New project for Suzlon: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group has recently secured a 72.45 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy Pvt Ltd. This project entails the installation of 23 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), each with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 Megawatt (MW), at a site located in the Dwarka district of Gujarat.

According to a statement released by the company, Suzlon will not only supply the wind turbines but will also be responsible for executing the project, including supervision and commissioning. Furthermore, Suzlon will provide post-commissioning operation and maintenance services for the project.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Group, expressed his satisfaction with the deal, stating, "We are delighted to announce our third order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited in just a few months." He highlighted the project's potential to provide electricity to approximately 59,000 households and reduce CO2 emissions by an estimated 2.35 lakh tonnes annually.

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

